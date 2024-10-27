Inside The Rockets

Rockets Coach Gets Honest About Alperen Sengun vs. Spurs

Alperen Sengun didn't play well as the Houston Rockets lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

Oct 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) practices free throws before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
It wasn't Alperen Sengun's night as the Houston Rockets lost 109-106 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of the season at the Frost Bank Center.

Sengun played just 22 minutes, scoring six points and grabbing five rebounds in what was easily his worst game of the season so far.

After the game, Rockets coach Ime Udoka explained why he felt Sengun struggled against the Spurs.

"I wouldn't say he played his best game in general," Udoka said via ClutchFans. "Sloppy at times. The pace we were playing with, it didn't look like he kept up with it."

Sengun didn't enter in the fourth quarter until there were just 11 seconds left, only to give the team more size to box out for a rebound on a big free throw.

The game against the Spurs proved that there are plenty of talented players on the roster, and nobody, even the team's newly-extended center, can be sent to the bench if he isn't performing up to standards.

Sengun will find a way to bounce back. Perhaps the game being on the second night of a back-to-back was part of the reason for his fatigue, and a day of rest will do him some good.

Sengun will have a shot at redemption against the Spurs tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.

