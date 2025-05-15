Houston Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Talks About Fred VanVleet's Free Agency
One of the bigger concerns for the Houston Rockets this offseason regards Fred VanVleet and his upcoming free agency. The point guard has a $44.9 million team option this summer, one that the Rockets could decline and make him an unrestricted free agent.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Rockets pushed back VanVleet's decision date to June 29. With Houston involved in plenty of blockbuster trade rumors, plus having the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Rockets must decide how they want to approach VanVleet's future with team.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka weighed in on VanVleet's free agency, according to an article from HoopsHype's Mike Scotto. After a season in which Houston captured the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record, Udoka believes both sides are in agreement that VanVleet should return to the team.
“I think both sides want to be here and want him here,” Udoka said. “He’s a huge part of our growth. I love everything he’s done. Perfect combo of on-and-off ball for our guards and young guys to grow. I’d love to have him back, and I think the feeling’s mutual.”
The Rockets can pick up VanVleet's team option and then use him as a salary filler in a trade. Houston has been linked to high-profile superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, so VanVleet's $44.9 million team option certainly helps balance the money out.
Houston can also decline the point guard's option and make him an unrestricted free agent. From there, he can be brought back on a team-friendly deal or explore other suitors. The Rockets must be strategic in how they approach VanVleet's contract.
VanVleet struggled for the most part this past season, averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 37.8% shooting from the field and 34.5% from three. His numbers dipped across the board in the regular season, which then raises questions about his consistency with Houston. Can he improve those numbers as the Rockets look to jump into title contention?
However, the playoffs were different for VanVleet. He turned it up despite a first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors. The 31-year-old averaged 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 43% shooting from the field and 43.5% from deep.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.