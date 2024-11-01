Inside The Rockets

Rockets Could Add 'Next Jonathan Isaac' in NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets may look to add some size in the NBA Draft next season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 25, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) dunks the ball against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have a lot of young talent, but they could look to add more in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With the potential of two first-round picks, the Rockets could add another young star to their future.

One place the Rockets could use some youth is the backup center position, which is where Syracuse big man Donnie Freeman, who was compared to Orlando Magic defensive specialist Jonathan Isaac by Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman.

"Donnie Freeman has risen into the one-and-done discussion by flashing more and more perimeter skill and scoring versatility at 6'9"," Wasserman writes. "He's likely to look skilled yet raw, with an ability to make threes, attack closeouts and score in the post—just without consistent execution. The idea of a big wing and combo forward with Freeman's defensive tools should keep scouts patient through low three-point percentages and trouble against physicality."

The Rockets have Alperen Sengun signed on for a new five-year contract set to begin next season, but there is uncertainty in the depth behind him with Steven Adams entering free agency. Jock Landale also doesn't have any guarantees in his contract beyond this season, so the team could look for some more depth at center.

If Freeman has a good rookie season with Syracuse, he could find himself being taken in the first round by the Rockets next summer.

