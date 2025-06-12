Houston Rockets Could Bring Former Player Back in Free Agency
The Houston Rockets are said to have a big offseason this summer. Houston has been mentioned in multiple trade rumors, but free agency could be a big market for the team as well.
PJ Tucker said that he intends to play through the 2025-2026 season. Given that he is 40 years old, he probably will not play very much, but the forward could be a great locker room presence for the Rockets once again.
Tucker played with Houston from the 2017-18 season until the end of the 2020-2021 season. He brought an aggressive presence, and he always left his body out on the floor for every rebound, steal, or block. The NBA champion has a lot of leadership experience and has a defensive mindset, which could be great for the current Rockets roster.
Houston needs to re-sign Steven Adams this offseason, but bringing back Tucker could be great as well. Tucker will bring an aggressive mindset and championship experience to the locker room, which is something that matches the current team and could help the development of the young guys.
Bringing in a veteran who shares Ime Udoka's mindset could be better for the future than trading for a win-now player like Kevin Durant, who has not won anything since his time with the Golden State Warriors. Recognizing that making a trade and sending some young players to a different team is a risky move, given the Western Conference's competitiveness and the uncertainty of actually guaranteeing a championship anytime soon.
By bringing in Tucker, the Rockets will get a leader who can help the defensive growth and shooting of the "Core 7." Although he is not the greatest shooter, Tucker can still knock down shots, and he can help the young players become better shooters. Development is key for Houston to win, and Tucker could be a big part of that development process. It also does not guarantee a championship, but the Rockets would be bringing in a player who has won a Finals and can help the growth of the players for the future. Focusing on development will bring a championship to Houston.