Rockets Could Make Big Fred VanVleet Decision This Offseason
The Houston Rockets have a big decision to make this summer in regards to Fred VanVleet's team option.
The Rockets will have the choice on whether to keep VanVleet on the roster for $44.9 million or to allow him to test free agency.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus curated a list of 30 top free agents, and VanVleet came in at No. 6.
"VanVleet, almost 31, has been tremendous this season for the Rockets," Pincus writes.
"While he's not shooting particularly well, his on-court leadership has been huge for a young roster eager to make a playoff run. Without him recently (ankle), Houston's offense has taken a hit.
"Most around the league expect the Rockets to opt VanVleet out of his contract to re-sign him at a more reasonable number for the next few years (similar to what the Minnesota Timberwolves executed with Rudy Gobert)."
The only players ranking ahead of VanVleet on the list were Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).
The Rockets have a difficult decision with VanVleet because keeping him and moving on are both very valid options.
VanVleet brings a veteran leadership and a calmness to the Rockets offense that was needed when he arrived before the start of last season. However, the young Rockets may not need a player like VanVleet to set the table anymore.
That being said, the Rockets likely don't get much value by simply declining VanVleet's option and letting him walk. If anything, the Rockets will opt in and trade him either in the offseason or at the deadline if a new deal doesn't come into fruition.
