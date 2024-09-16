Rockets Critiqued for Nets Pick Trade
The Houston Rockets made a sly deal with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer that partially undid a portion of the James Harden blockbuster trade back in 2021.
In the deal, the Rockets gifted the Nets their 2025 pick swap and their 2026 first-round that they acquired in the Harden deal for a 2025 first round pick swap (Houston/Oklahoma City for Phoenix), the Phoenix Suns’ 2027 first round pick and a the rights to the two most favorable of the Dallas, Phoenix and Houston first round picks in 2029.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes shared his disdain for the trade.
"When a team offers you four first-round assets for two, which Brooklyn did to get control of its 2025 and 2026 first-rounders back, you should probably say yes," Hughes writes. "And it's hardly the worst idea to short the mid- and long-term future of the capped-out and inflexible Phoenix Suns. But what if that 2025 pick turns into Cooper Flagg?"
The Rockets were in the driver's seat for that trade ever since Harden left Brooklyn, but Houston elected to give the Nets some control back. The move could be the first in a domino effect that could land the Rockets in the optimal spot.
The Rockets also have established a foundation with seven first-round picks in the past four drafts. Adding another high-profile rookie when the team is set to be contending was a route that they didn't want to take, even if Flagg was the player taken with the pick.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.