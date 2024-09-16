Inside The Rockets

Rockets Critiqued for Nets Pick Trade

The Houston Rockets traded with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the offseason, but it wasn't a move liked by everyone.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets made a sly deal with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer that partially undid a portion of the James Harden blockbuster trade back in 2021.

In the deal, the Rockets gifted the Nets their 2025 pick swap and their 2026 first-round that they acquired in the Harden deal for a 2025 first round pick swap (Houston/Oklahoma City for Phoenix), the Phoenix Suns’ 2027 first round pick and a the rights to the two most favorable of the Dallas, Phoenix and Houston first round picks in 2029.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes shared his disdain for the trade.

"When a team offers you four first-round assets for two, which Brooklyn did to get control of its 2025 and 2026 first-rounders back, you should probably say yes," Hughes writes. "And it's hardly the worst idea to short the mid- and long-term future of the capped-out and inflexible Phoenix Suns. But what if that 2025 pick turns into Cooper Flagg?"

The Rockets were in the driver's seat for that trade ever since Harden left Brooklyn, but Houston elected to give the Nets some control back. The move could be the first in a domino effect that could land the Rockets in the optimal spot.

The Rockets also have established a foundation with seven first-round picks in the past four drafts. Adding another high-profile rookie when the team is set to be contending was a route that they didn't want to take, even if Flagg was the player taken with the pick.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News