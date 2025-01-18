Houston Rockets Defense Has Seen Regression in 2025
The Houston Rockets have suprised a lot of people around the NBA. They are currently second in the Western Conference, a game in front of the Memphis Grizzlies. Their 27-13 start to the season is their best start since the 2017-18 season.
Despite Thursday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets are 8-2 to start 2025. Their offensive rating has increased from 112.5 to 121.2 during that time, and Adding Amen Thompson to the starting lineup has contributed greatly to this increase.
Forward Jabari Smith Jr. broke his hand during a practice earlier this month and has not played since New Year's Day. Thompson has started the last six games after serving his two-game suspension for throwing Tyler Herro to the ground.
Thompson has helped the Rockets increase their pace and athleticism in the starting lineup. One area however that the team has struggled with since the first of the year has been on the defensive end of the court.
Since the calendar switched to 2025, the Rockets' defensive rating is 116.3, which is No. 19 in the NBA during that period. That is a significant drop from where they were the first 34 games of the season. Before Jan. 1, the Rockets had a 106 defensive rating, which ranked them second in the NBA.
Now, some people may correlate the drop with Smith being absent. However, Thompson has already become one of the best defensive players in the NBA, so that may not be the main reason. The Rockets gave up 132 points to the Kings in their last loss, the most points they have surrendered all season.
Even though the Kings have struggled for most of the season, they have turned it around since Mike Brown's firing. Including their game with the Kings, the Rockets' level of competition has increased since the start of 2025.
Better competition and a discrepancy between road and home games may be the most significant factors in the Rockets' defensive decline. Seven of the Rockets' eight games since the start of 2025 have been against currently Playoffs-bound teams.
Every team goes through a rough stretch defensively throughout the season, and with head coach Ime Udoka being defense-first, it is only a matter of time before the Rockets get back on track on that side of the ball.
