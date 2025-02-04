Houston Rockets Desperately Need Star Center Back
The Houston Rockets season has been one of the biggest surprises in the 2024-25 NBA season.
While the Rockets were thought of to be one of the better up-and-coming teams in the league with a bounty of youth and a few wily veterans, very few predicted their white-hot start in the West.
Just days ago, the team held the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, and seemed to be building on its lead with five wins in six tries, two of which came over then-NBA-best Cleveland.
Now, the team is amid a skid — it’s worst of the season.
Prior to Saturday, the team had only lost back-to-back games twice all season, and on Monday, it’s now officially their longest losing-streak on the season at three.
They first lost a tight, one-point contest to the Grizzlies, a more than winnable game, but a respectable loss given Memphis’ similar success so far this season. Next, Houston saw likely its worst loss of the season in an uninspired, double-digit defeat to the Nets. And on Monday, it was out-classed by a simply good Knicks squad, running into star guard Jalen Brunson on a hot night.
The Rockets now sit 1.5 games behind the Grizzlies for No. 2 in the West, a stark difference from just one week ago.
One thing is clear: the team needs it center in Alperen Sengun back as soon as possible.
Sengun’s been sidelined for all three of the team’s recent losses due to a calf contusion. He’s been listed as questionable a few times, but has been downgraded to out in each contest. It goes without saying, but the team’s All-Star has been vital to the team’s winning efforts so far this year. Even more, he’s been the catalyst.
He’s averaged just over 19 points per game on 49% shooting, grabbing 10.4 rebounds and dishing 5.0 assists per game. Aside from his impactful counting stats, Sengun’s creation has been sorely missed, as few players on the team are capable of creating offense at the drop of a hat.
There’s no timetable for his return, but there’s been no indication his injury will linger long-term.
The Rockets next look to a rematch against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.