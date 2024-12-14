Rockets' Dillon Brooks Added to Injury Report vs. Thunder
The Houston Rockets have been fortunate enough to be one of the healthier teams in the league so far this season.
However, they had an added entry to their injury report early on Saturday morning.
According to Houston Chronicle reporter Jonathan Feigen, Rockets forward Dillon Brooks is questionable with an illness. He is the only Rockets player whose status isn't confirmed for tonight's Emirates NBA Cup semifinal against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Brooks, 28, is averaging 12.6 points per game for the Rockets so far this season. He's started in every game for the Rockets this season, proving to be one of the most reliable players for the Rockets.
If he were unable to go, it would be a massive blow to the Rockets defense. Brooks will likely have the assignment of guarding Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for at least some point during the game, so the Rockets need him to be a focal point for the defense.
If Brooks were to be unable to go, Rockets coach Ime Udoka would have to make a tough decision as to who would replace him in the starting lineup. The players likeliest for a promotion would be Amen Thompson or Tari Eason.
The Rockets and Thunder are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
