Rockets' Dillon Brooks Shines vs. Raptors in Return to Canada
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has been one of the few 'villains' in the NBA for the past few years. In his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, the majority of the NBA community grew to hate Brooks for being a pest on the floor with numerous antics. In Houston, that hate hasn't changed.
Last night, Brooks and the Rockets came to his home country to take on the Toronto Raptors. After the 114-104 win at Scotiabank Arena, he was asked about playing in front of his family and friends in Canada. The 28-year-old understood just how much fans across the league disliked him by recognizing how great his Canadian peers were in Toronto.
"Being Canadian is an amazing feeling," Brooks said. "You always come back here and get love. This is one of two places that like me."
In his return to his home country, Brooks certainly didn't disappoint. The forward finished with a team-high 27 points, six rebounds, two assists, and three steals on 6-of-12 shooting from the field.
Brooks has been a force for the Rockets after a rough first few games of the season. The veteran has become a guy you hate to play against but someone you'd love to have on your team.
Against Toronto, Brooks was getting to the free throw line, converting on 13 of 14 attempts. His offense was much needed, as he scored five points within the last three minutes, along with 13 third-quarter points when the Rockets started the second half down 57-51.
The Rockets are now 19-9 and hold the third seed in the Western Conference. Brooks has been a big part of that, averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 rebounds on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.4% from three.