Rockets Division Rivals Look Very Different After Blockbuster Trades
The Houston Rockets are the quietest NBA team in the Lone Star State after the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings.
It isn't every weekend where four All-Stars get traded, but this wasn't just another weekend. It's perhaps the biggest trade weekend in NBA history.
Luka was expected to be a pest for the Rockets for many years to come as the face of the Mavericks, and his Finals appearance this past season was a sign of what could come for Dallas. However, the Rockets rival decided to go in a different direction. Now, it will be Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis looking to deliver the pain for years to come.
Luka will be the future for the Lakers, where he will have his own chance to hurt the Rockets, but it won't sting as much as the Mavericks.
Instead, the Spurs now rise up as the Rockets' biggest long-term threat in the state of Texas. Acquiring Fox gives Victor Wembanyama his point guard partner that he can two-step with for the next several years.
Wembanyama already looks like the next face of the league, and all that was missing was his point guard of the future. The Spurs signed Chris Paul this past season to act as a stopgap, but his services won't be needed for much longer.
On top of that, the Spurs were able to keep No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle from being traded, and he'll be in the same backcourt with Fox for the foreseeable future, giving San Antonio a formidable tandem.
The Rockets haven't needed a big splash trade, but with all of their picks in the pocket, their time in the sun will come. But for now, Houston should let things run the course until it's time to strike.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT from inside Madison Square Garden. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.