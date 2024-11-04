Does Amen Thompson Deserve Fred VanVleet’s Minutes?
It’s hardly a secret that the Houston Rockets starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, has seen a tough start to the 2024-25 regular season.
He’s averaging five less points per game than last season at 12.3, shooting an abysmal 28% from both the field and three. And as bad as the overall stats look, the single boxes are even worse. He’s shot 4-for-18, 4-for-14, 2-for-13 and 2-for-12 on four separate occasions, and while his defense has remained somewhat stingy, the Rockets win their minutes with him off the floor.
For most teams, their starting point guard seeing a down start to the season is an easy decision: simply let him work out the kinks. But Houston’s situation is made much more interesting by former No. 4 pick Amen Thompson functioning as the essential sixth-man.
Thompson has seen 9.7 points on 49% shooting so far this season, nabbing 5.3 rebounds and dishing 1.7 assists while hounding at the point-of-attack.
It wouldn’t be completely unsurprising for VanVleet to see some permanent regression this season. He’s now 30, and it’s increasingly harder each year for shorter guards that don’t rely on athleticism to succeed. That’s not to say he can’t re-find his mojo, but it’ll take more work and consistency for a player like him.
On Thompson’s side, he’s only beginning to find his groove. He’s 21, probably the single most functionally athletic player in the league, and still developing in numerous areas.
Head coach Ime Udoka undoubtedly is in VanVleet's corner, having wanted to add the guard in free agency and continuing to give him big minutes so far this year despite lackluster results. But if things continue down the same track, it would be a no-brainer for Thomson to supplant VanVleet’s spot and minutes, even if it’s a short-term detriment.
The team also has the recent No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard waiting in the wings, who’s played just over eight minutes per game this season, and could certainly use the time, too.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.