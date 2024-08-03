Houston Rockets Draft Intriguing Guard in 2025 Way-Too-Early NBA Mock Draft
The new NBA season is on the horizon as preseason is just a couple of months away. With the Olympic games soon to wind down, the world of basketball is about to slow down tremendously. With this, there's no better time to get a way-too-early look at the 2025 NBA Draft class and a mock draft.
CBS Sports' Kyle Boone wrote a 2025 NBA mock draft, which saw the Houston Rockets select with the No. 22 pick via the Phoenix Suns, which netted them Hunter Sallis from Wake Forest.
Last season, Sallis transferred from Gonzaga to Wake Forest, which allowed him to have a breakout season. He averaged 4.4 points per game in two seasons with the Bulldogs before averaging 18 points per game last season. Not only did he improve significantly in terms of production, but his efficiency rose as well.
"Sallis has First Team All-American potential after busting out with Wake last year as an All-ACC performer and earning NBA Draft buzz before returning to school," Boone wrote. "He's made big strides with his jumper and 3-point shot in particular and has added playmaking to his all-around skill set."
The Rockets could benefit from another playmaking shooter, especially as a potential replacement for a player like Fred VanVleet down the road. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard shot 40 percent from beyond the arc on increased volume, adding 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
With a team that has struggled in terms of shooting and playmaking, Sallis could be a high-potential scheme fit in Houston.
The team's originally-owned first-round pick is owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, having the Suns pick allows them more protection and long-term safety to onboard another rookie and continue to bring in more youth to gear toward the future.
Again, it's too early to know what the first round will shake up like, but it's never bad to get a peak behind the curtain with the new draft class.
