Rockets Drop Down-to-the-Wire Game Versus Spurs
In their first of the two-game series against San Antonio, the Spurs beat the Rockets 109-106.
In the fourth quarter, the Rockets went on a 9-0 run, energized by Cam Whitmore. After having one of their worst offensive stretches in a long time, the Rockets found a way to cut the lead down to one. Green was able to bring the Rockets back after a few phenomenal drives to the rim. Brooks helped in the come back as well, making fade-aways over Wembanyama and clutch threes, though the Rockets couldn't complete the comback.
The name of this game was the difference in rebounding and shooting.
Both teams came out firing from to start the game, shooting 50% to start. Fred VanVleet started hot, making his first two threes of the game.
Houston could not contain San Antonio's shooting from deep, causing head coach Ime Udoka to call a timeout early in the first, as the Spurs took a quick lead of 21-14. Amen Thompson and Tari Eason checked in to help on defense.
Struggling to get a stop on defense in most of the first quarter, the Spurs' rebounding helped them get a quick 10-point lead 36-26.
After Udoka called a timeout early in the second quarter, Houston started off with a play that had three on-ball screens set, ultimately leading to Cam Whitmore scoring a midrange jumper over Victor Wembanyama. A six-point run for the Rockets in less than one minute begun.
Right after this is when Houston got really cold and struggled offensively. They missed 13 straight shots. The Rockets shot 33.3% in the first half to San Antonio's 54.5%.
The Spurs lead held a lead of 22 points late in the second quarter, courtesy of their 30 points in the paint to Houston's 12, as well as their 29 rebounds to 14 in the first half.
Chris Paul and Dillon Brooks got into a small scuffle after Brooks and Wembanyama were fighting over the ball, resulting in a jump ball.
The Rockets face the Spurs again on Monday night. The game is at 7 p.m. CT at Frost Bank Center.
