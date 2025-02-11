Rockets Drop in Latest NBA Power Rankings Amid Struggles
The Houston Rockets finally got back in the win column yesterday with a 94-87 win over the Toronto Raptors Sunday afternoon. This is the Rockets' first win in over a week after a six-game losing streak hurt their place in the standings. Houston dropped from the second seed in the Western Conference to the fifth seed in a matter of a few games, but last night's win brought the team up to the fourth seed.
Unfortunately, the Rockets' recent losing streak was reflected in NBA.com's latest power rankings from John Schuhmann. They are currently 33-20, having lost six of their last seven games.
Houston moved down two spots from last week's power rankings, placing eighth in the league. The team currently ranks 14th in offensive rating (113.8), fourth in defensive rating (109.3), and seventh in net rating (+4.5).
"The losing streak was the Rockets’ worst stretch of defense this season (121 points allowed per 100 possessions)," Schuhmann wrote. "Their opponents shot relatively well, but the Rockets also struggled to force turnovers and secure the defensive glass."
"The rebounding issue goes back to the absence of Jabari Smith Jr. for the last 20 games. Amen Thompson has shined as Smith’s replacement in the starting lineup, but the Rockets have grabbed just 67.7% of available defensive rebounds with Smith off the floor, compared to 74.4% with him on the floor. They’ve ranked 28th in defensive rebounding percentage over his absence, down from 11th prior."
Despite the Rockets' much-needed win over the Raptors on Sunday, they lost their most important player due to injury once again. All-Star center Alperen Sengun logged just three minutes of action before going down with a back injury.
Losing Sengun risks Houston losing even more games before the All-Star break and dropping further in the power rankings and standings. With Sengun, along with Smith out, that's two Rockets bigs that could give help on the glass. The two have combined to average 16.5 rebounds this season.
Houston will continue its home stand with three more games, facing the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Utah Jazz. The Rockets will have a break in between the final two games for All-Star Weekend.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.