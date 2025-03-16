Rockets Due For Blockbuster Offseason Trade
The Houston Rockets will have a decision to make this offseason about what to do with all of their trade assets.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Rockets could go star-hunting, which could lead to the likes of Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard and Fred VanVleet leaving the team.
"The Rockets seemed aimless for several years, but the emergence of Alperen Şengün as an All-Star, Amen Thompson as a problem (for other teams), the addition of quality veterans and the hiring of head coach Ime Udoka have shifted the team's trajectory," Pincus writes.
"Houston has enough ammunition to make a significant pitch for the next star player who becomes available, whether [Giannis] Antetokounmpo, [Devin] Booker, [Kevin] Durant or some other disgruntled difference-maker.
"Some wonder if Green is the piece the Rockets will shop to add a star. Others believe he's grown into a higher-impact player, and prospects like Sheppard could be the key to a blockbuster deal.
"Also, look for the Rockets to opt out of VanVleet's final year to re-sign him to a mutually beneficial new contract to help the team afford that star player under the aprons."
A lot of the discussion will be determined by how well the Rockets perform in the playoffs. If they succeed, the Rockets may keep their core together. If not, a trade for a star is more likely to happen.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.