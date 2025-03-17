Houston Rockets' Emphasis on 3-Point Defense a Big Reason for Success
From the time Ime Udoka stepped into the Houston Rockets facility, he has talked about wanting to change the perception of the Rockets around the league. In the three seasons prior to Udoka's arrival, the Rockets suffered their worst three-year stretch in franchise history.
There were many reasons for the Rockets' struggle during that time, from having too many young players, no real direction, and going all in on rebuilding. Another reason, and probably the main reason, was that no matter who was on the court, the Rockets' defense was usually one of the worst in the NBA.
One of the ways Udoka wanted to change the Rockets' reputation was their play on the defensive end of the court. The Rockets signed Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet to not only bring leadership off the court but also stability on the court.
When most people think about defensive metrics for teams, they bring up defensive rating, points allowed per game, blocks and steals. However, drawing and defending the 3-point line is probably one of today's NBA's most important defensive statistics.
With teams launching 3-pointers at a record pace this season, being able to defend beyond the arc has become imperative if you want a good defensive team. On the season, the Rockets rank second in opponent 3-pointers attempted and made while ranking eighth in 3-point percentage.
The Rockets have made it a point to run teams off the 3-point line and force them into a less efficient mid-range shot or funnel them to the baseline, forcing them into a tough shot. If you can limit teams scoring from beyond the arc, you can control the game and shrink the floor, forcing teams into difficult shots.
The Rockets also realize that despite shooting better the last couple of months they aren't going to win a lot of games outshooting their opponent from 3-point range. The Rockets are much more comfortable in a defensive slugfest instead of a high-scoring up-and-down game.
Udoka has mentioned many times that if they can keep a team under 100 or even 110, they will win more often than not. This strategy will also be important in the playoffs when the game slows down, and every single possession is magnified. The way the Rockets defend on a nightly basis keeps them in almost every game regardless of what they do on the offensive end, and 3-point defense plays a big part.
The Rockets are back in action Monday as they host what's left of the Philadelphia 76ers, and they look to go 6-0 on their six-game home stand and win their seventh game in a row overall.
