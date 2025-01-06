Rockets Escape With Win vs. Lakers
The Houston Rockets are breathing a sigh of relief after beating the Los Angeles Lakers 119-115 on Sunday night inside Toyota Center.
The Rockets held a three-point lead with just seconds to go as the Lakers tried to inbound the ball, but Fred VanVleet got a steal from LeBron James to ice the game for Houston.
VanVleet made one of his two free throws to make it a two-possession game and the Rockets walked away with a win.
Houston led by as much as 22 in the first half, but Los Angeles came back with a vengeance after exiting the locker room. The Lakers brought it to within two points, but they never saw the lead again.
In the win, the Rockets were led by Jalen Green, who scored a game-high 33 points. Amen Thompson, who returned from his two-game suspension and started for the injured Jabari Smith Jr., had 23 points and 16 rebounds.
Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points while LeBron and Austin Reaves each had 21.
The win gives the Rockets some confidence to end their homestand, and they can now move forward as they navigate life without Smith.
The Rockets will now travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
