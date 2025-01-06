Inside The Rockets

Rockets Escape With Win vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers attempted a comeback, but they couldn't beat the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are breathing a sigh of relief after beating the Los Angeles Lakers 119-115 on Sunday night inside Toyota Center.

The Rockets held a three-point lead with just seconds to go as the Lakers tried to inbound the ball, but Fred VanVleet got a steal from LeBron James to ice the game for Houston.

VanVleet made one of his two free throws to make it a two-possession game and the Rockets walked away with a win.

Houston led by as much as 22 in the first half, but Los Angeles came back with a vengeance after exiting the locker room. The Lakers brought it to within two points, but they never saw the lead again.

In the win, the Rockets were led by Jalen Green, who scored a game-high 33 points. Amen Thompson, who returned from his two-game suspension and started for the injured Jabari Smith Jr., had 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points while LeBron and Austin Reaves each had 21.

The win gives the Rockets some confidence to end their homestand, and they can now move forward as they navigate life without Smith.

The Rockets will now travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News