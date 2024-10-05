Houston Rockets: Expectations for Jalen Green This Season
Jalen Green has yet to have a season as the true leader of the Rockets. This season, we might finally see it.
Green has not had a single season where he has kept his consistency high throughout the year. The biggest key for him, and one of his biggest expectations, is to be consistent. The former G League Ignite guard showed us what his game looks like at its best when he plays consistently.
Another big factor for Green this season has to be defense. His defense has not been good so far in his three years in the league. Going into this season, if he could average over a steal a game, that is already a big step up from his previous seasons.
As one of the Rockets' key young stars, he needs to remain focused. He has lost focus before in his career, and it was seen last year after being benched in the fourth quarter. To remain focused, the guard knows what he needs to do.
Houston plays best when Green plays best. In March of last season, he ascended to a new level of play, which surprised many people. He was one of the best players in the league during that run, averaging 27.7 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 40.8% shooting from three and 49.2% from the field. This season, Green needs to average around 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists. These numbers need to be put up nightly on around 45% total shooting and 35-37% from three in order to prove his worth in this Houston core.
Green's name has been in trade rumors, and was mentioned quite a bit last year. Due to his inconsistent play, it is not unrealistic for the Rockets to potentially move on from him. Green has a lot of potential, and he needs to find his rhythm to play at his highest level. He makes the team better when he plays his best.
