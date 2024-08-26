Rockets Face One Big Dilemma
The Houston Rockets will see Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green enter the final year of their rookie contracts in 2024-25, and that will force the organization to make a big decision in regards to their future as a franchise.
"Sengün was the better Rocket last season, finishing third in Most Improved Player voting with averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists," Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes writes. "He showed real offensive-hub abilities and improved enough as a defender to profile as a cornerstone in the Domantas Sabonis mold. Green, though, erupted down the stretch as Houston reeled off a 13-2 mark in March, a good chunk of which an injured Sengün watched from the sidelines. Do these two fit together in the best future version of the Rockets? Should Houston prioritize one over the other? Are Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. actually the better long-term investments? Houston's glut of young talent is a good problem, but it's already time to start making some tough decisions."
The Rockets started their rebuild with Green and Sengun in the 2021 NBA Draft, and there's reason for the team to bring back each of them. However, the choices they make will have a lasting effect on the foreseeable future of the team.
The upcoming season will give the Rockets one last chance to evaluate the pair to determine who will get a massive payday from the front office.
