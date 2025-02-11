Rockets Facing Pressure After Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets kept their team intact for the most part with this year's trade deadline, matching the words that general manager Rafael Stone had uttered as conversations flowed in the final weeks leading up to the pivotal moment.
The Rockets wanted to keep their team together because they have played better than expected. Before losing six games in a row, the Rockets were in second place in the Western Conference, shocking many in the league. However, their recent dip has many questioning whether the decision to keep the team together was the right one.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst named the Rockets as one of five teams under the most pressure after the trade deadline.
"They're having an affirming season. Their rebuild is proceeding beautifully with recent draft picks Amen Thompson, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun looking like cornerstones. Their deep supporting roster is developing and they have a future loaded with draft assets," Windhorst writes.
"This season, and a potential playoff run, is basically a free roll. No matter what happens, it will be a learning experience and they've already exceeded expectations.
"But ... The Rockets haven't proved they have a difference-making star, something that could become more apparent as the stakes rise. A recent losing streak, which wrapped around an inactive trade deadline, only highlighted this. Last Thursday night, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards dropped 41 points on the Rockets, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to erase Houston's lead."
Regardless of where they were before, the Rockets are a contender now. They could have homecourt advantage in the first round or two in the playoffs, which means they are now in their window, so any loss at this point would be a disappointment.
The young Rockets core needs to prove that the front office was right to keep them together this year, because if anyone underperforms in the postseason, Houston has a right to move on from him as it looks for a superstar on the trade market this offseason.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they take on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
