Inside The Rockets

Rockets Fall Short vs. Blazers

The Houston Rockets couldn't get it done against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA;Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA;Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are shaking their heads after losing 104-98 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

The loss came just one day after comfortably beating the Blazers at home by 28, but the Rockets rested on their laurels in the loss.

“Give them credit,” Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet said via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. “They played hard. They played better than us. It’d be more about giving them credit than trying to discredit what we did. Obviously, we didn't play our best game. Happens like that sometimes. We got to be better.”

Rockets coach Ime Udoka went further into why he felt his team couldn't pull out a win.

“They had way too many comfortable walk-up threes or workout shots,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said via Spolane. “We were too low (at) pickup points, and Jerami Grant's walking into some, Sharpe’s walking into some as well. I don't think our aggressiveness was the same, or attentiveness was the same as yesterday.”

The loss will get the Rockets to re-think things as they now head out on the road. Their next game is an important one on Tuesday against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in the Emirates NBA Cup. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News