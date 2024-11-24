Rockets Fall Short vs. Blazers
The Houston Rockets are shaking their heads after losing 104-98 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night at Toyota Center.
The loss came just one day after comfortably beating the Blazers at home by 28, but the Rockets rested on their laurels in the loss.
“Give them credit,” Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet said via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. “They played hard. They played better than us. It’d be more about giving them credit than trying to discredit what we did. Obviously, we didn't play our best game. Happens like that sometimes. We got to be better.”
Rockets coach Ime Udoka went further into why he felt his team couldn't pull out a win.
“They had way too many comfortable walk-up threes or workout shots,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said via Spolane. “We were too low (at) pickup points, and Jerami Grant's walking into some, Sharpe’s walking into some as well. I don't think our aggressiveness was the same, or attentiveness was the same as yesterday.”
The loss will get the Rockets to re-think things as they now head out on the road. Their next game is an important one on Tuesday against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in the Emirates NBA Cup. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
