Houston Rockets Fall to Portland Trail Blazers in Final Summer League Game
As the Houston Rockets concluded their four-game trip at the 2025 NBA Summer League, they would go winless after taking a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their final game in Vegas.
As speculated, N'Faly Dante would be out for the game after dealing with a foot injury in the Rockets' last contest. In his place for the starting lineup would be Great Osobor. Alongside the big man, Cam Matthews and Kennedy Chandler would play the wing positions while Adonis Arms and Kevon Harris filled the guard slots.
Houston's first half was rather average as no player separated themselves from the pack, and almost every player who touched the floor contributed early. Kevon Harris would lead the Rockets at halftime with nine points; however, this would not be enough to put the Rockets in the lead going into halftime.
Led by Caleb Love, who would be the only player in double figures at halftime, the Portland Trail Blazers would go into the break up six points on the Houston Rockets. Although Houston would lead in rebounds, three-point shooting would be a big reason the Blazers would have a lead, as they would log seven threes compared to the Rockets' four.
Coming into the second half, Portland continued to build off their lead, but the Rockets would battle back with Kevon Harris and Great Osobor finding themselves in double figures to keep Houston within fighting distance during the second half.
The Rockets would bring it to within four points during a third-quarter 13-3 run, but as the baskets continued to fall for the Blazers, Houston would have to create a sense of urgency coming into the fourth quarter.
As the fourth quarter would kick off, it was clear the Blazers had no interest in giving up with win to the Rockets. James Bouknight would help give Portland a comfortable lead once again after a pair of threes, going up double-digits in the fourth, which would seal Houston's fate at leaving Las Vegas winless.
Now gearing up for the regular season, only fall training camp will lie ahead of the team. We will continue to pay close attention to who ultimately stays on the Rockets roster heading into the 2025-26 season.