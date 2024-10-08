Rockets Forward Gives Reed Sheppard Lofty Steph Curry Comparison
Reed Sheppard has yet to log an official minute for the Houston Rockets, or in the NBA at all, yet he's receiving quite a bit of buzz with the season soon to come. He was selected No. 3 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft for a reason -- and he certainly could have made sense as one of the top two selections.
Throughout Summer League in Las Vegas, minicamp and training camp -- Sheppard has impressed. At every step of his young NBA career, players have been complimentary of him. In a video with Vanessa Richardson, Space City Home Network's sideline reporter, Rockets forward Cam Whitmore was asked about Sheppard and what he saw from him during training camp.
"I saw Steph Curry, a little bit," Whitmore said. "Not trying to exaggerate it, but he's a great player. He knows how to read the defender. His defense, he knows where to find the ball. I said it at summer league, he's going to be a great player."
From videos surfacing on social media, it's clear Sheppard is going to impact the game in Houston this season. His floor spacing patches a serious hole from the club a season ago. That's before factoring in his shot creation at all three levels, playmaking and even defense.
The Rockets are going to improve from their 41-win campaign a season ago, and Sheppard will play a big part in that. The Kentucky product is NBA-ready, despite just appearing in just one season of college basketball -- most of which he came off the bench in a sixth man role.
Whitmore isn't the only player to compare Sheppard to Curry because of his shooting ability and range. He was uber-efficient in college a year ago. Should he translate his shooting to the NBA early on, the Rockets' offense will take a big stride forward.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.