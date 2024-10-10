Fred VanVleet's Importance to Rockets Should not be Overlooked
When fans watch Rockets highlights and stumble upon a viral NBA moment, they probably won't see Fred VanVleet. The 6-foot point guard isn't the type of player who will dunk on his defender or shake him up with a flashy crossover.
No, VanVleet is the player you will see directing the team on offense, diving on the floor, or taking a charge in a close game. When the Rockets signed VanVleet to a three-year max contract, the "he was overpaid" rumblings were loud and frequent.
During VanVleet's first training camp, it became clear why the Rockets signed the former All-Star. The team was coming off its worst three-year stretch in franchise history, and part of the reason was the lack of leadership on the court.
VanVleet from day one became the leader on and off the court. Coming down the hallway headed to practice, you could hear VanVleet directing traffic and giving advice to his teammates. That continued into the season as VanVleet set a career high in assist and help the Rockets improve by 19 wins.
When VanVleet missed games last season, it was evident how important he was to the team. When the guard was not on the court, the Rockets would take longer to get set up on offense and, at times, look disjointed. VanVleet is the player who calms everyone down, especially on offense. Ime Udoka has repeatedly mentioned that the 30-year-old is like having another coach on the court.
Even though it was just a preseason game, we saw more evidence of that last night. VanVleet was rested for game two of the Rockets' preseason, and from the start, it was evident that the team was struggling to get into their offensive sets.
The Rockets scored only four points in the first four minutes and 20 points in the first quarter. Yes, they were facing one of the better teams in the league, but watching the game, you could tell they had a hard time organizing their offensive sets. VanVleet sets the tone for the Rockets and lets everyone settle into their normal roles.
Its not just his leadership and career high in assist that stand out. VanVleet also was one of the Rockets best 3-point shooters last season an area the Rockets have struggled in for several years. VanVleet shot 39% from deep his highest percentage since the 2019-20 season.
The Rockets organization from top to bottom expect to make the Playoffs. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are expected to be the two best players on the team and lead the Rockets for the next decade. However, the player who makes everything run smoothly and on time is Fred VanVleet and his importance shouldn't be overlooked.
