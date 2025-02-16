Rockets Get Big Win With Amen Thompson in All-Star Game
For the first time since 2020, the Houston Rockets will have one of their players in the All-Star Game.
Originally, it was just going to be Alperen Sengun making his first All-Star appearance in his fourth NBA season, but he'll have a teammate joining his ranks.
Second-year guard Amen Thompson was named to the roster by general manager and coach Candace Parker on TNT's broadcast of the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night, giving him a chance to shine in the bright lights on the biggest stage at All-Star Weekend.
Thompson will now join "Team C," which also features San Antonio Spurs point guard, Rising Stars Challenge MVP and Rookie of the Year candidate Stephon Castle, Los Angeles Lakers wing Dalton Knecht, Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey, his teammate Jaylen Wells, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn and Golden State Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Thompson and his new teammates will have to challenge the OG team, which features LeBron James (L.A. Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), the injured Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), James Harden (LA Clippers) and Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics).
Having Thompson competing against the best in the league is a sign that he belongs there, and that should make the Rockets really happy. When they took Thompson, they were hoping to get No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who will also make his All-Star debut tonight, but the fact that both of them are competing on the same night (despite the circumstances) should be seen as a win for the Rockets.
Houston was able to draft two All-Stars in a four-year span, which is very hard for any team to do, even if the Rockets had an excess of picks. Their draft success will be studied by front offices around the league for years because Houston has proven that it can rebuild quickly with a few shrewd draft choices.
Thompson and Sengun will participate in tonight's All-Star Game. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. CT on TNT or the Max app.
