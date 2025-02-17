Rockets Get Much-Needed Reset With NBA All-Star Break
The Houston Rockets, along with the rest of the NBA's teams, have a significant time off amid NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. Houston hasn't played since Feb. 13 and won't return to the court until Feb. 21. While the many times were hot coming into All-Star Weekend, this is a much-needed reset for the Rockets.
Over their last 10 games, the Rockets are 3-7. In that stretch, they suffered a six-game losing streak, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks. Houston followed that with two wins in a row against the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns, but then suffered a crushing loss at home to the Golden State Warriors before the break.
Recently, the Rockets haven't looked like the team people got used to throughout the regular season. A squad that has prided itself on defense under head coach Ime Udoka ranks 12th in the league in such rating over the last two weeks. For context, Houston is fourth in defensive rating on the season, and in the last seven games, the team has given up an average of 111 points per game.
On the flip side, the Rockets' shooting has improved despite the losses. A team that ranked near the bottom of the NBA in three-point shooting before the new year has seen drastic improvement, resulting in higher scoring games.
Unfortunately, the offense hasn't been good enough to pick up the lack of defense. Houston still hasn't been its usual self, and part of that is due to injuries. Starting forward Jabari Smith Jr. has been out for weeks due to a broken hand, and while Amen Thompson has filled in nicely, he is still a crucial rebounder and defender. Point guard Fred VanVleet also remains out with an ankle injury.
Once the second seed in the Western Conference, Houston's recent stretch of losses dropped them to fourth, barely hovering above the Los Angeles Lakers, who are getting hot with their new star Luka Doncic.
The Rockets' first game back from the All-Star break is at home against the Timberwolves, a shot at redemption since losing the last two of their three meetings this season. With the playoff race in the West heating up, Houston will need to show improvement in its final 27 games to solidify home court advantage in the playoffs.
