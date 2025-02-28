Rockets Getting Major Help Amid Jabari Smith Jr.'s Return
The Houston Rockets have stepped up their game since the All-Star break, having won three of their last four games. They've now reclaimed a coveted top-four seed in the Western Conference, jumping the Los Angeles Lakers after last night's 118-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
The Rockets were having a rough month of hoops before the All-Star break, as they had a 2-6 record coming in. Houston ended February on a high note with the win against San Antonio, and will leave the month with a 5-7 record. Still disappointing, but three of the last four wins were major damage control after the team started the month as the second seed in the West.
A big reason why the Rockets have returned to their winning ways has been starting power forward Jabari Smith Jr., who returned from a fractured hand after the break. Since his return, the 21-year-old is averaging 10 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last four games.
The Rockets were struggling in the defense and rebounding departments in his absence, but since Smith's return, they rank 8th in defensive rating (108.6) and seventh in rebounding percentage (54.2%). It's no coincidence that Houston has seen this surge since the 6-foot-11 forward came back from the injury.
Amen Thompson took over to fill the second forward spot since Smith went down, and while the sophomore has been putting up near-All-Star numbers as a starter, Smith's height helps Houston more than people think.
Star center Alperen Sengun is a solid defender and great rebounder, but Thompson is just 6-foot-7, which is a big difference. Teams have taken advantage of Houston in the paint, while there is less offense on the other end of the floor.
The Rockets are still missing a few rotation pieces, with Fred VanVleet remaining out (ankle) while Tari Eason is still day-to-day (leg). Injuries have plagued Houston this month, but with key players returning as we enter the final stretch of the regular season, the Rockets are expected to be fully healthy by the playoffs.
Houston continues its final stretch of games on March 1 against the Sacramento Kings, at 8 p.m. CT.
