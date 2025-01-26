Rockets Give Update on Jabari Smith Jr. Injury
The Houston Rockets have missed Jabari Smith Jr. over the past few weeks as he has recovered from breaking his hand.
Smith, 21, was averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting just over 35 percent from beyond the 3-point line before his injury.
While he was originally given a 4-8 week recovery window, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka told reporters about his process in returning to the court.
"Rockets coach Ime Udoka said he has no update on the next step for Jabari Smith Jr., who is three weeks into his estimated 4-8 week recovery. Smith is still doing conditioning that doesn’t involve his broken left hand. Sounds like it might be the longer side of the timeline," Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner tweeted.
The Rockets have performed well without Smith, but they would love to get him back to the lineup as soon as possible. His defensive abilities as a 6-10 forward that can defend all five positions is rare to find in the NBA, and the Rockets would benefit from his presence on the court.
While Smith will miss his 12th consecutive game tomorrow night, the Rockets will get their chance at revenge against the defending champion Boston Celtics in their annual trip to TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.