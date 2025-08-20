Rockets-Warriors Rivalry Deepens Following Draymond Green Comments
The Rockets and Warriors have a longstanding rivalry, dating back to James Harden’s days scorching the nets with Houston.
Golden State — led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and even now-Rockets star Kevin Durant — was vital to keeping Houston out of the Finals twice. And the rivalry was re-ignited this past season when the Warriors ousted the young Rockets from the NBA Playoffs’ first round.
Durant’s addition to Houston has added a new layer to it. And interview and social media comments on both sides have added further fuel to the fire.
In an interview with Socrates Dergi, Rockets’ star Alperen Sengun didn’t hold back on his thoughts regarding the Dubs.
“They’re a very experienced team,” Sengun said. “And they fouled a lot. In the playoffs, they don’t call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called.”
Sengun’s comments came offhand months after the two team’s meeting, but they naturally made their way back to Green.
Be it on-court or on his podcast, Green — the Warriors’ longterm defensive enforcer — has amassed a reputation for not backing down. And he took to Threads to offer a quick response to Sengun’s comments.
“Hold that L,” a reply from Green said. “That’s a tough thing to say after you lose… You have to win to stuff like that," he later quoted.
For now, the two sides will be refined to interviews and social media, but games next season are sure to offer fireworks. The Warriors took a step last season with the deadline addition of star forward Jimmy Buter, which eventually led to their first-round victory. But the Rockets will look much-improved next season, too.
Sengun added a new star running mate in Durant, a perfect fit by all accounts due to his off-ball scoring punch and all-time production. Additionally, Houston did work in free agency — adding wing Dorian Finney-Smith as well as former Rocket high-flyer Clint Capela — as well as re-signed already rostered contributors like Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams to new deals.
The Rockets now enter the 2025-26 season as one of the league's top contenders, as showcased by their opening night matchup against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors are sure to be a solid team with Curry at the helm, though they likely haven't earned contender status just yet.
Houston opens up their preseason with a bout against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6.