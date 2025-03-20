Rockets Grab 8th Straight Win vs. Magic
Orlando, Fla. — The Houston Rockets are celebrating another win as they beat the Orlando Magic 116-108 on Wednesday night at the Kia Center.
The Rockets started off strong in the first quarter, but the Magic put some pressure on them in the second, leading by eight points at their biggest lead.
However, the Rockets were able to respond to the adversity, coming away with a four-point lead at halftime after Fred VanVleet nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to go into the halftime locker room.
In the second half, the Rockets were the aggressors, building a lead as large as 16. While the Magic tried to claw back, the hole the Rockets put them in was too much for them to dig out of.
Houston was led by Jalen Green, who scored a team-high 26 points. All five starters finished in double figures and Jabari Smith Jr. added 13 of his own off the bench.
The Magic's leading scorer was former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who scored a game-high 31 points.
The Rockets have now won eight in a row, extending the longest win stream in the NBA. With the race very tight for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, wins at this point in the year are incredibly valuable.
The Rockets will now take their talents to South Beach to face the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. CT on NBA TV.
