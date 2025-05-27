Houston Rockets: Grading Jalen Green's Season
Jalen Green had the best season of his career this year, helping the Rockets to a similarly successful season.
The 23-year-old showed consistency, and averaged 21 points, almost five rebounds, and three assists on 42.3% from the field and and career high 35.4% from three. He led the team in points, and showed that he can be the teams No. 1 scoring option in a few years.
Offensively, Green had a much better season than in his previous seasons in his career.
He took a leadership role last summer, training with other players on the team at his team camp. Green showed that he wants to win and be the scorer that the Houston Rockets need. The guard was able to get to his spots and make big shots, as well as show up in the clutch when it mattered most. However, in the playoffs, he did not show up except for in Game 2.
He scored 38 points in that game, but did not exceed 12 in any of the other six games. For Green to become the scorer that he showed he can be, he needs to find ways to score through being double-teamed. For this season, he gets a B+ for offense due to consistency and showing his true scoring ability.
On defense, Houston's young guard improved drastically from his first three seasons. On national television, against the Golden State Warriors in the In-Season Tournament, he had a game-winning defensive play. He found ways to move off of screens fluidly and track his defender.
Ime Udoka's defensive mindset is the reason the Rockets win, and Green has become a part of that. The G-League Ignite alum used his athleticism to block tough shots and pick-pocket the ball through passing lanes. He gets a B+ for defense as well because he improved from previous seasons, but was not a star defender.
All in all, Green had a good season. He showed his true potential of what he can become, and showed why Houston should keep him going forward. Green can score the ball at will when he is not being taken out of the game by opposing defenses, and can play a solid defensive role for the Rockets. He gets a B+ for the season.