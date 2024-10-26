Rockets Use Third Quarter Comeback to Beat Grizzlies
The Houston Rockets are in the win column for the first time this season after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 128-108 at the Toyota Center on Friday night.
While the Grizzlies pulled out to a lead as large as 12 points in the first half, the Rockets stayed the course and found a way to attack in the second half.
In the third quarter, the Rockets went on a 17-0 run and outscored the Grizzlies 39-18 in the frame to completely turn the game upside down, leading to the win.
All five Rockets in the starting lineup scored in double digits, including a team-high 22 points from Jalen Green, who continues to build off of his strong performance in the season opener against the Charlotte Hornets. Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. each had a double-double for the Rockets, helping them out-rebound the Grizzlies 64-53.
For the Grizzlies, All-Star point guard Ja Morant scored a game-high 24 points while Desmond Bane added 17 of his own. Scotty Pippen Jr. also had a strong game, scoring 13 points off the bench.
With the win, the Rockets can build some momentum out of the gates to start the season.
Their next matchup comes tomorrow night against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, which is the first of a two-game series between the Southwest Division rivals at the Frost Bank Center.
