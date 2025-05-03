Houston Rockets Have a Chance to Make History vs. Warriors
In Game 6 between the Rockets and Warriors on Friday, the basketball world held its breath, waiting for the eventual Steph Curry explosion that would send Golden State onto Round 2.
Fortunately for Houston, it never came, and veteran guard Fred VanVleet was able to steal the show in scoring a game-high 29 points, tying the series at 3-3 and forcing a decisive Game 7 on Sunday, May 4. The Rockets' defensive identity it's relied on all season came up big.
Previously down 3-1, the Rockets seemed dead in the water against a surging Warriors team. But in finding the double-big wrinkle with Steven Adams, as well as the improved play of VanVleet, they’re now in the driver’s seat with the final contest in Houston, TX.
Only 13 teams in history have defeated a 3-1 deficit, one of which was the 2016 Golden State Warriors featuring remaining stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Though they would go on to blow the first 3-1 lead in Finals history in the next round to the LeBron James-led Cavaliers. Only 22 teams have erased a 3-1 deficit and lost Game 7. Even with just the Game 6 win, social media had a field day.
Interestingly, the Rockets have already come back from 3-1 twice before in the 1995 conference semifinals, as well as the 2015 conference semifinals. With a win in Game 7 on Sunday, Houston could become the first franchise to do so three times in league history, officially surpassing the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, who have both done it twice.
Houston still faces an uphill battle in advancing to Round 2. Curry brings a plethora of experience in all kinds of postseason situations, as well as co-stars Green and forward Jimmy Butler.
In order to win Sunday, the Rockets will need to bring the same effort they brought to Game 6, which should be fairly easy under head coach Ime Udoka.