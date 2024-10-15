Rockets Have Center Depth with Jock Landale
At the beginning of last year, Jock Landale looked like a bust for the Houston Rockets.
However, once he got acclimated to the Rockets, Landale began to look like a strong piece for the team. Throughout his first year in Houston, Landale averaged 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 56 appearances for the Rockets.
Now entering his second season with the team, Landale is expected to remain out of the rotation, especially with Steven Adams taking over his backup role behind Alperen Sengun.
That being said, the NBA has a long season ahead, and the Rockets will have to use as many players as they have if they want to navigate the year. Eventually, having Landale on the roster will be an asset for the Rockets, even if he may be slightly overpaid at $8 million per year.
Having Landale on the squad when he could be in a number of rotations on other teams around the league is a massive plus. If Sengun or Adams gets hurt or doesn't play in a back-to-back, inserting Landale in the lineup won't take away a ton of value.
He may end up as a trade target ahead of February's deadline, but whether he stays on the team or night, Landale will have some value for the Rockets this season.
