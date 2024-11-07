Inside The Rockets

Rockets Have a Depth Problem

The Houston Rockets have a depth issue, but it's a good one to have.

Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and forward Amen Thompson (1) react after a play during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have a lot of talent on the roster, but it can be tricky to figure out who will play in Ime Udoka's rotation every night.

No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard probably would see starters minutes on most teams in the NBA, but the youth and talent on the Rockets has pushed him to the fringe of Houston's rotation.

The same problem could also exist with last year's No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson, but he has found ways to get on the court.

"Amen Thompson has cleared 30 minutes in each of his past two outings even though the Houston Rockets aren't dealing with any major injuries. Whoopie," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale writes. "Granted, the overarching sentiment from the initial overreaction stands. Rookie Reed Sheppard still isn't getting a ton of run, and Cam Whitmore may be getting phased out of the rotation. We nevertheless have bigger fish to fry."

The Rockets have been fortunate to not deal with very many injuries up until this point in the season. However, as the wear and tear of the regular season begins to take shape, the Rockets will need that depth — and eventually these good "problems" the team is facing will soon go away.

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

