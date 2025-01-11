Rockets Have One Big Need for Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets are less than a month away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and there's reason to believe that they could make a move or two.
If they were going to try and improve their team, they need to look at finding a shooter, according to Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes.
"The Houston Rockets own a top-10 offensive rating overall but check in at 24th in half-court scoring efficiency, a giant red flag in their postseason profile," Hughes writes.
"Houston is brilliant in the open floor and leads the league in offensive rebound rate, two factors that prop up its scoring and hide the ineffectiveness of its slowed-down sets. Come playoff time, when a more talented slate of opponents focuses on hustling back, blocking out and forcing offenses to earn buckets against set defenses, the Rockets could find themselves in trouble."
The Rockets could very well keep things intact considering it has gotten them to the No. 2 spot right now in the Western Conference, but it's clear that improvements need to be made if they want to be treated as a real contender going into the second half of the season.
The Rockets are back in action on Monday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
