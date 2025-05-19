Houston Rockets Have Options at 2025 NBA Draft
Despite an underwhelming first round exit in this year’s postseason, the Houston Rockets sit in great position entering the offseason.
Simply put, the team has options. Option one is to stick out its currently talented core for next season, hoping internal development is enough to push the team further next time around. Option two would be to trade for a superstar talent, which the organization could certainly make happen given it’s future pick cache, as well as it’s large core of talented young prospects.
In addition to these decisions is what to do with its 2025 NBA Draft pick, courtesy of the Phoenix Suns. Posting a 36-46 record this season, Phoenix earned the ninth-best odds at the draft lottery, and fell one spot to gift Houston its unprotected No. 10 pick.
Should the Rockets want to go all in on a star this offseason, that selection would likely be on the move, as any team off-loading win-now talent is certainly looking to add it in the future.
The team also has choices should they choose to hang onto it.
Wings and forwards continue to be the most popular selections for the Rockets among mock drafts, offering players that fit the team’s defensive identity, but also add to its biggest weakness: 3-point shooting. Arizona’s Carter Bryant, St. Joe’s Rasheer Fleming and Georgia project Asa Newell come to mind here.
Versatile centers could also be a play, seeing as the fit between bigs in Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams thrived in the postseason. Should the Rockets want to pair Sengun with a big more on their timeline, they could look to Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber, or hope to move up a few spots for Duke’s Khaman Maluach.
The least popular options is guards, though if the team and Fred VanVleet decide to go separate ways contractually, there could be a void to fill. There’s numerous options in this department, including Michigan State’s Jase Richardson, Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis, Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears and more.
Regardless, it’s hard to see Houston coming back a worse basketball team next season.