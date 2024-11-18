Houston Rockets Have Picked Up the Pace in Last Four Games
The Houston Rockets won their fifth straight game Sunday night, dominating the Chicago Bulls 143-107.
The Rockets’ offense, which started the season slowly, has picked up its pace in the last several games. One key reason for this improvement has been their ability to execute fast breaks, making scoring significantly easier.
In the Rockets' first 10 games, they recorded no games with 20 or more fast break points in the first ten games. However, in their last four games, they have achieved 20 or more fast break points in each match. The Rockets lack many players who can create their shot in the halfcourt, so transitioning quickly on the fast break has become essential for their success.
Houston had been among the lowest in the league for points per possession in isolation plays, which posed a challenge early in the season as they struggled to score easy baskets in fast-break situations. However, recently, the situation has changed; the Rockets' fast-break points have increased in each of their last four games.
The Rockets recorded a season-high 32 fast break points against the Bulls, as their defense transitioned into a fast-paced offense throughout the game. While it’s unlikely they will achieve 32 fast break points in every game, consistently pushing the pace helps alleviate pressure on their half-court offense.
When you have athletes like Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, it's essential to increase the pace of play to capitalize on their ability to excel above the rim. With the Rockets already boasting a top-three defense in the league, playing at a faster tempo would make them an even more formidable team for the remainder of the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.