Houston Rockets Have Several Players Hitting Free Agency this Offseason
The Houston Rockets, like 28 other teams, are already deep into their offseason plans. As the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder battle it out in the NBA Finals, teams like the Houston Rockets have already turned their sights to next season.
The Rockets hold the number ten overall pick in this season's NBA Draft and have brought in several potential draft picks over the last few weeks. The Rockets have also been in the middle of multiple trade rumors, with the team having multiple draft picks over the next few years and several talented players under the age of 23.
The Rockets also have several players hitting free agency this summer. It's a combination of longtime Rockets and veteran leadership that has been brought to the team over the last two seasons. Jae'Sean Tate has seen it all as a Houston Rocket. Tate started his NBA career after a successful stint in the NBL and holds the longest current tenure with the Rockets.
Tate has been with the team since 2021 and has been part of the rebuild, which has included the Rockets' only playoff appearance since 2020. Tate will be a free agent this offseason, and even though his minutes have steadily declined over the last few seasons, he has still been a valuable teammate in the locker room. Now it comes down to what Tate expects and wants going forward, and if that aligns with the Rockets' plans.
After the Rockets went through three rebuilding seasons, they recognized the need to bring in more veteran leadership. The Rockets not only brought in big names like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet, but they also brought in veterans who could help off the bench.
Steven Adams is the most well-known name off the Rockets' bench when it comes to Rockets hitting the open market. The Rockets traded for Adams before the 2024 trade deadline despite Adams already being out the rest of the season with the thought he could get back to where he was before the injury. The gamble paid off as Adams not only came back from the injury but excelled, especially in the playoffs.
Now the focus turns to working out a new deal with Adams. After his excellent play in the first-round series against the Warriors, Adams' stock has risen, and the Rockets may have to get in a bidding war to bring the veteran center back next season.
When it comes to Jeff Green and Aaron Holiday, the Rockets brought both players in because they knew they would provide leadership during practices and in the locker room while also being able to fill in when injuries occur. Despite both seeing limited roles this season after having a lot more playing time in 2024-25, it is a good chance we may see one or both players back next season, considering they don't complain about lack of playing time and could come back on minimum deals.
The Rockets have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, from free agency to the draft and possible trades. It will be a very important offseason as the Rockets look to take the next step in 2025-26.