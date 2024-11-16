Rockets, Heat Form Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Houston Rockets are filled with assets both with young players and future picks.
Eventually, the Rockets may look to cash in and acquire a superstar with their capital, and the Miami Heat could be a candidate for the receiving end of a deal.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey writes up a trade idea that sends Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson to the Rockets for Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and a top-five protected 2031 first-round pick.
"Jabari Smith Jr. and Cam Whitmore both have the kind of three-and-D potential that Erik Spoelstra can mold into helpful players. A first-round pick would be a good get for a team that's spent a lot of capital in recent years," Bailey writes. "For the Rockets, unloading two or three of the up-and-comers hardly empties their trove of young talent on the roster. They'd still have Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson (though Miami might insist on getting him), Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard. And all of the above would be in better positions for short-term success alongside Butler."
Butler, 35, is entering the twilight of his career, but his veteran experience could be of value to the Rockets, even if it is only for a season or two. A trade like this could get the Rockets one step closer to where they want to be.
