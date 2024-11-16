Inside The Rockets

Rockets, Heat Form Blockbuster Trade Idea

The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets could be trade partners in the future.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are filled with assets both with young players and future picks.

Eventually, the Rockets may look to cash in and acquire a superstar with their capital, and the Miami Heat could be a candidate for the receiving end of a deal.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey writes up a trade idea that sends Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson to the Rockets for Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and a top-five protected 2031 first-round pick.

"Jabari Smith Jr. and Cam Whitmore both have the kind of three-and-D potential that Erik Spoelstra can mold into helpful players. A first-round pick would be a good get for a team that's spent a lot of capital in recent years," Bailey writes. "For the Rockets, unloading two or three of the up-and-comers hardly empties their trove of young talent on the roster. They'd still have Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson (though Miami might insist on getting him), Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard. And all of the above would be in better positions for short-term success alongside Butler."

Butler, 35, is entering the twilight of his career, but his veteran experience could be of value to the Rockets, even if it is only for a season or two. A trade like this could get the Rockets one step closer to where they want to be.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News