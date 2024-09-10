Rockets Helped Alperen Sengun Put in Extra Work This Summer
Houston Rockets star center Alperen Sengun is entering his fourth season in the NBA. After being selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Sengun has improved every year he has played,
Sengun elevated his game to new heights last season. At one point, leading up to the February All-Star Game, Sengun was even mentioned as a possible All-Star reserve. He finished the season with career-highs in points, rebounds, and steals.
Going into his fourth NBA season, Sengun is expected to be one of the Rockets top players, and lead them back to the playoffs. The Rockets seem to agree with this sentiment so much that they sent some of their coaches to Turkey to work out with Sengun this off-season.
That is no small investment, and shows how much faith the Rockets have in Sengun and how they want him to take the next step in his NBA career. Almost every Sengun post this off-season has been of him working out in some form.
Sengun missed the last month of the season after injuring his knee and ankle against the Sacramento Kings. He started rehab immediately, and there was even talk toward the end of the season that he might try to play if the Rockets had made the playoffs.
Coach Cam Hodges spoke about the rigorous training that Sengun participated in while the Rocket coaches were in Turkey. Hodges said that Sengun would start with physical training in the morning and a second workout in the evening.
Hodges wasn't the only coach the Rockets sent; several player development coaches also went to Turkey to work with Sengun. With Sengun's minutes increasing each season and coming off a significant injury, the intense off-season training should prepare Sengun for an even more substantial workload this coming season.
