Houston Rockets Hire NBA Veteran to Front Office
As we have seen before with the Houston Rockets, they like to hire former players for their organization once they retire, as they're already familiar with the staff and organization. They seem to have done it once again after adding a former NBA journeyman to the organization.
After announcing his retirement this past November, former NBA veteran guard D.J. Augustin will be joining the Houston Rockets front office, no role has been announced yet.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko was first to break the news of the new Rockets hire, which will also be Agustin's second time around in Houston, although this time not on the court.
"Former NBA guard D.J. Augustin is joining the Houston Rockets in a front office capacity, sources tell. The 37-year-old, who played for Houston in 2021, spent 14 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2024." Iko posted to his X account.
During Agustin's 15-year career, he spent two seasons in Houston, playing with them for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons as a solid rotational player.
The New Orleans native is no stranger to Texas as he also spent his college basketball career with the Texas Longhorns, spending two years in Austin before being selected in the first round during the 2008 NBA Draft.
Agustin played for 11 different NBA franchises during his career, logging 976 regular-season games, putting together an average of 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 23.4 minutes per contest. He will now look to put all his veteran experience from the NBA into the Rockets' front office.
The Rockets will look to make a splash in free agency this summer as they gear up for the NBA draft in a few weeks, and depending on Agustin's position in the front office, there is a chance he could influence what Houston does in the following weeks.