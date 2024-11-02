Inside The Rockets

Rockets Hope to Snap Losing Streak vs. Warriors

The Houston Rockets hope to get revenge against the Golden State Warriors.

Apr 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
For the better part of a decade, the Golden State Warriors have had the Houston Rockets' number.

After beating them in the playoffs in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, the Rockets were unofficially declared as the Warriors' little brother. Even though Golden State had a lapse in 2020 when the team plummeted to the bottom of the league due to injuries, the Warriors picked themselves back up and became dominant once again, winning another title in 2022.

When the Warriors visit the Rockets tonight, they will look to continue their dominance against them. The Warriors have won the last 13 meetings against the Rockets, including four consecutive season series sweeps.

The last time the Rockets beat the Warriors was back in Feb. 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.

After the 2020 bubble, the Rockets traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, which started a rebuild for the franchise. Since then, they haven't been able to get the best of the Warriors, but tonight could be the night where the streak is snapped.

The Rockets have won two straight after beating the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks on the road, and they are riding momentum coming into tonight.

A win against one of their biggest rivals could lift the Rockets and keep the good times rolling going into the season. Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m. CT.

