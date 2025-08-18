Houston Rockets: How do Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun Fit?
The Houston Rockets are widely expected to be one of the NBA’s best teams next season, having added superstar forward Kevin Durant to an already good fold.
Durant is among the more malleable offensive players of all time, offering highly elite scoring for each and every team he’s graced. But how does he actually fit in with Houston, and more specifically with their current All-Star in Alperen Sengun?
An initial glance seems positive.
There’s a relatively clear hierarchy to the Rockets, at least in terms of scoring. Durant enters the team as easily the best offensive player, having seen a career’s worth of all-time scoring. Sengun trails just behind as the team’s remaining leading scorer from last season. The two's usage was fairly similar across the 2024-25 season, with Durant winning out slightly, and that will likely continue to be the case.
Being a play-maker, Sengun will likely take no issue deferring the ball at times, having done so with scoring guard Jalen Green since the two were drafted together back in 2021. If anything, Durant could take pressure off Sengun’s own offense simply by being on-court.
Both are highly versatile, scoring the ball via various play types. Sengun scored the bulk of his point on post-ups, as the pick-and-roll man, in isolation as well as on offensive rebounds or put-backs. Durant did so spotting up, in isolation, transition, as the pick-and-roll handler and coming off screens.
Immediately, actions can be visualized between the two.
Sengun back to the basket posting up, with Durant spotting up, coming off screens and generally adding off-ball fire-power. The pick-and-roll will especially be a weapon for the two, with Durant handling the ball and Sengun providing space and a fairly effective roll man.
The big man averaged 4.9 assists last season, whereas Durant added 4.2 in Phoenix. With both having the ability to score or facilitate, it should create a fairly complex scheme with plenty of optionality. Something the team desperately lacked last season, and especially in the postseason versus Golden State.
Not to mention the team's plethora of other offensive options, including Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and plenty more.
It's hard to say where Sengun will rank among Durant's all-time star cohort list. But the early returns of how the two can work and flow together offer plenty of excitement ahead of the team's season.
Houston opens up their preseason with a bout against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6.