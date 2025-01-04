Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Ime Udoka Explains Jabari Smith Jr. Injury

Jabari Smith Jr. will be out for the Houston Rockets for a while.

Jan 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) dunks the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets received some unfortunate news ahead of their loss against the Boston Celtics at home on Friday night.

Third-year pro Jabari Smith Jr. fractured his hand, which will keep him out for at least a month as he nurses it to good health.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka spoke about the injury before the game.

"At some point in practice he got hit on the hand...very minimal," Udoka said via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. "Pain got worse, interviewed with you guys after (it happened), and it was getting worse throughout (the day), and got it looked at, checked, and found it."

Smith, 21, is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Rockets this season. His ability to shoot 3-pointers and defend the perimeter will be sorely missed for the Rockets while he is off the court.

"I think his shooting had been an upswing lately," Udoka said. "Started off a little cold at the start of season, but it's been much better lately, and then the versatility on defense that he brings, and when we go small with him at the five gives us a different look and impact in the game.

"He had been much better, obviously, in last 10 or so games, and so sucks to see this could happen at this time."

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers at 6 p.m. CT.

