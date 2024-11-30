Rockets' Ime Udoka Explains Jalen Green Resurgence vs. Sixers
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green is coming off the best game of his season so far.
Green scored 41 points as the Rockets pulled out a win against the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime on Wednesday night.
Rockets coach Ime Udoka explained the reason behind Green's successful night.
“We tried to get him going downhill a little bit more, to attack the basket, put him in some situations where he was not as reliant on jump shots,” Udoka said of Green in his postgame press conference h/t Rockets Wire contributor Ben DuBose. “Some of those sets get him a head of steam. But he came out aggressive and made some of his first shots when they went under a few times. As always, it’s good to see some go in.”
Green has been plagued throughout his entire career with inconsistency, but games like the one against the Sixers is exactly why the Rockets inked the former No. 2 overall pick to an extension during the offseason.
While the Rockets have plenty of mouths to feed on offense, Green has his moments where he needs to take advantage in order to get hot. If these nights can come more frequently, the Rockets could emerge as one of the best teams in the league.
Green and the Rockets will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in their next game tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT.
