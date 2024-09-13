Rockets in 'Unique Position' in Trade Market
The Houston Rockets are getting ready to compete and contend for a spot in the playoffs in the Western Conference next season.
ESPN writer Kevin Pelton believes the Rockets have the potential to make a big splash very soon.
"For now, the Rockets are in a unique position. They lead the NBA with eight players on rookie contracts, yet unlike the teams in a similar position (Detroit and Washington, with seven), Houston is in contention for a play-in spot right now. With the hiring of Udoka in 2023, the additions in free agency and a number of promising draft picks, the Rockets nailed Phase 2 of their rebuild," Pelton writes. "The decisions Houston makes over the next year will determine whether Phase 3 can be as successful, with ripple effects felt throughout the league."
Back when the Rockets traded with the Nets for future draft assets held by the Phoenix Suns, it was reported that Houston was looking to possibly make a deal for Kevin Durant or Devin Booker. While it may not be those two who are eventually traded in a blockbuster deal, the Rockets are set to emerge as players to be the next big buyer.
If the Rockets make the right move, it could net them the biggest reward of all: a championship.
