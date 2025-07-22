Houston Rockets Ink Josh Okogie to One-Year Deal
Just when fans around the league thought the Rockets were already loaded up for the 2025-26 NBA season, general manager Rafael Stone and his staff have signed free agent forward Josh Okogie to a one-year deal worth $3.1 million, as reported by Shams Charania.
With this addition, the Rockets will now be adding another talented wing defender to their team. Okogie spent last season with the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets, logging a total of 40 games for the season.
He'd finish his seventh NBA season with an average of 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, as the former first-rounder has found his niche in the league as a savvy defender on the wing.
Last season, Okogie also recorded career highs in field goal percentage and three-pointers made, as the 6-foot-4 wing would come off the bench for both squads he played for.
A notable solid role player, Okogie has managed to stay in the league despite low point totals because he understands his role and does it very well. Houston's identity has become defensively focused under head coach Ime Udoka, so adding a player like Okogie makes perfect sense for the squad.
While minutes may be a bit shaky to start the season, once the team is able to find its footing then players like Okogie will be able to find their role as the Rockets embark on their NBA championship chase.