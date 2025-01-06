Houston Rockets Involved in Latest Jimmy Butler Mock Trade
The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat have become increasingly linked amid the Jimmy Butler trade drama. While the Rockets have shown no gravitation toward trading for the star, they are still on his list of preferred destinations.
There's still a chance Houston will make a trade for Butler, however it is certainly no guarantee. The Rockets are 22-12, good for the second seed in the Western Conference. Given the trajectory they've been on with the young core, it may be best to stay away from any major trades.
That doesn't stop the NBA community from wondering what a trade would look like. In a recent article from The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, the Rockets are a team listed in mock trades for Butler. The deal is complicated, with the Brooklyn Nets getting involved to even out salaries. However, this could be a win-win-win deal.
Heat acquire: Bojan Bogdanovic, De’Anthony Melton, Ziaire Williams, Jeff Green, 2025 first-round pick (top-5 protected via MIL), 2027 first-round pick (unprotected via HOU), 2025 second-round pick (via BKN), 2025 second-round pick (via OKC)
Nets acquire: Jalen Green, Jock Landale, Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday
Rockets acquire: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, Keon Johnson
Not only would Houston acquire Butler, but the team would get some depth in the form of Richardson and Johnson. Richardson has been injured since Nov. 18 with a right heel issue, but Johnson has gotten good minutes in Brooklyn.
The Rockets would be sending out a haul, which could be a net negative for the organization. To acquire Butler, they'd be giving up Green, Landale, Tate, Holiday, and two draft picks, one of which is in the first round. That's a lot of depth for one player, especially considering Butler is 35 years old.
Dumbing it down to a Green-for-Butler swap makes it look better on Houston's end, and replacing the young player with an established star who has plenty of playoff experience could solidify the Rockets as a title contender. They're currently 22-12, good for the second seed in the Western Conference.
